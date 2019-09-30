Living Realty recently launched its third annual Thanksgiving food drive, which will run until the start of October. It collects non-perishable food items benefiting the Daily Bread Food Bank.

The food drive was first held in 2017, collecting around 1,700 lbs. of food for those in need. Another successful food drive followed in 2018 and Living Realty has now made the food drive an annual tradition, with aims to increase the amount of food collected each year.

Donation boxes have been set up at Living Realty’s branch offices in Markham, North Markham, North York, downtown Toronto and central Mississauga. Living Realty staff are on hand at each location to assist people with their donations.

The food bank has requested much-needed items such as baby food and formula, peanut butter, oatmeal, canned meat and fish, canned fruit and vegetables, rice, grains, lentils, beans, pasta, pasta sauce, soup, chili or stew.

In addition, Living Realty will donate $1 to the food bank for every pound of food collected. Broker of record Kelvin Wong says, “We have been thrilled by the generosity of staff, friends and visitors in the last two years and we hope that we can show a similar level of generosity once again. Our aim is to collect at least 2,000 lbs. of food by the start of October and to write as big a cheque as possible as a result.”