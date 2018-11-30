Living Realty raised $2,000 and collected a lot of food recently for the local food bank.

Following the success of its 2017 Thanksgiving Food Drive, the brokerage launched its drive in mid-September, installing collection boxes at all six of Living Realty’s branches in the Greater Toronto Area.

Staff and visitors to the branches were encouraged to bring non-perishable food items such as canned food, pastas, grains, rice and cans of soup. The large donation boxes were filled to the top by the end of the food drive.

Honouring a pledge made at the start of the food drive to match donations with an equivalent cash donation, Living Realty presented a $2,000 cheque along with the food to the Daily Bread Food Bank – a well-established organization that has become one of Canada’s largest food banks.

Broker of record Kelvin Wong says, “There are people in our community who need help and I hope that the food we collected and the money we donated can go some way towards helping them. However, there is still work to do and I encourage people to continue donating food, money and time to their local food bank.”