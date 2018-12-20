Linda Mash of Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate in Whitby, Ont. was recently presented with the Durham Region Association of Realtors Award of Distinction for 2018.

The award recognizes a DRAR member for outstanding association and community involvement, committed service and promotion of the real estate industry.

“Linda certainly fills the bill on all counts with her tireless work in the community while still looking after her clients,” says Shawn Lackie, a sales rep at Coldwell Banker RMR Real Estate. “Many of the initiatives for St. Vincent’s Kitchen have come from Linda and her family and they are constantly giving their time, energy and dollars to the community. Putting it mildly, Linda is more than a worthy recipient of this honour.”