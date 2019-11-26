Royal LePage Legacy Realty in Carman, Man., owned by Terry, Kelly and Jenna Dyck, joined the Royal LePage network recently.

Terry has been a Realtor since 1987 and Kelly began his real estate career in 2014. Kelly’s wife Jenna is serving as an agent, front-end office representative and social media strategist.

“We are focused on our local community and take pride in donating both financially and our volunteer hours to the organizations around us,” says Terry. “Serving our local area is a priority.”

Kelly says, “Our main focus for the short term is to continue to build a reputable business based on the groundwork of Terry’s years of experience.” The group says they would like to expand their market area.

The brokerage services Carman, Miami, Elm Creek, Roland, La Salle, Brunkild, Sanford, Strabuck, the Winnipeg area and Niverville. Says Kelly, “I grew up in real estate and it will be similar for my children.”