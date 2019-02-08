Chicago-based Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) has named Kate Reisinger as executive vice president, member services. In this role, she will manage membership services for the firm’s global network of 565 independent real estate firms.

Reisinger will oversee the core broker referral program, which generates over 30,000 member-to-member referrals annually, and will work closely with other members of the senior management team to develop and execute corporate strategy, the company says.

Reisinger has more than 13 years of real estate executive experience. Most recently, she was regional director, relocation and client development for a national franchise, where she managed the relocation and e-commerce division. Other experience includes serving as vice president and director of relocation services for a Chicago-area brokerage and as a regional director of business development for a relocation management company.