Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) announced that Diane M. Ramirez of Halstead Real Estate has been elected to a two-year term as chairman of the board of directors. The board provides strategic guidance for LeadingRE, working closely with the company’s executive team to deliver programs and services to the network’s 565 real estate firms in 70 countries.

Ramirez is chairman and chief executive officer of Halstead Real Estate, the company she co-founded with Clark Halstead in 1984. Leading RE says she has been integral to the company’s growth, which expanded from three offices to nearly three dozen located throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Riverdale, the Hamptons, Hudson Valley, New Jersey and Fairfield County, Connecticut.

“In my new position, I look forward to continued collaboration to advance the real estate industry and strengthen the deep international relationships offered through the network,” says Ramirez.

LeadingRE president/CEO Paul Boomsma says, “Diane is a visionary leader whose reputation extends worldwide and who is highly respected in the real estate community. She is committed to the individual and collective success of our members, and we are incredibly fortunate to have her serving in this role.”