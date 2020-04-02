Leader’s Edge Training, based in Barrie, Ont., is now offering its Agent Success app to all brokerages and agents for free.

“As the impact of the coronavirus spreads, we wanted to do something to bolster the industry,” says Chris Leader, founder of Leader’s Edge Training. “We realize that as agents are forced to work remotely and they’re isolated from their colleagues and managers, it becomes harder to keep a consistent workflow. Because the Agent Success App is an accountability tool, it has huge value today. And rather than only making it available to our clients, we want to give everyone the opportunity to use it at no cost.”

The Agent Success App works like a fitness app for an agent’s real estate business, the company says. It takes the agent’s income goal and turns it into activity targets for the year, month and day. Agents keep track of their key business activities – prospecting, appointments, contracts and sales – and the app shows them their progress.

“It’s really about focusing on the fundamental activities and reminding agents that they need to keep filling their pipeline, no matter what else is going on,” says Tina Leader, the company’s COO. “We really believe agents have to treat real estate like a business, and that ethos is baked into the app.”

Click here for more information about the Agent Success App or download it on the App Store or Google Play.

Leader’s Edge Training has an online Virtual Training program with more than 16 hours of video tutorials covering 14 different aspects of the real estate industry. The company has a staff of 15 trainers and coaches.

“When we created our online learning platform 10 years ago, we did it as a resource for smaller brokerages who weren’t able to host outside trainers to do on-site work,” Leader says. “Because the online pieces, which are delivered in shorter segments, have the same content as our six-week on-site training, we found that many of our clients often used the videos as a refresher. Now, because of the pandemic, so many brokerages and individual agents have adjusted and are taking advantage of our online platform.”