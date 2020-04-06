Michelle Perrault and her husband Cody Lew have set up a food shelter on the lawn of their property in Langley to provide perishable and non-perishable food, as well as toiletries and books, to people in need due to COVID-19. Michelle, a sales rep with Sutton Group – West Coast Realty and Cody, an associate broker with Re/Max Treeland Realty, say they will do their best to keep it stocked.

The couple is also inviting people with special requests to drop a note in their mailbox and they say they will do their best to accommodate requests, even offering to make deliveries.

On her Facebook post, Perrault writes: “If you are elderly or have any health issues or concerns about going out in public, or if your income has been affected by this pandemic, please help yourself to anything.”

She also invites people in the community to add essentials to the food shelter and leave words of encouragement and caring.

“Initially, Cody and I had wanted to offer a free community library, since we have many books to share, but we watched the pandemic worsen day after day for the elderly and those with compromised immune systems and now people are losing their jobs. We wanted to do something to help,” Perrault says.

They contacted a local handyman to build and install the shelter and it was finished and on their lawn within just a few days.

“We are both Realtors and extroverts and I had found myself feeling depressed and helpless because we love to be around people and even more, we love helping people. This is a small way we can help others,” she says.