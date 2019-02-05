Commercial real estate lawyer Kyle Genga has joined global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright at its Toronto office.

Genga has built a diverse portfolio over the last two decades and acted on some of the largest transactions in the commercial real estate sector in Canada, the company says. He was counsel to the purchaser of 90 CIBC retail banking locations and related leaseback transactions.

He advises private sector companies and public sector clients in connection with purchases, sales and financings, lease securitizations, mortgage bond and debenture issuances, limited partnerships, co-tenancies and other joint-venture arrangements, private equity and mortgage investment funds, commercial leasing and design-build transactions.

“Kyle is a respected and seasoned lawyer whose unparalleled knowledge of Ontario’s real estate industry will serve our clients well,” says Stephen Kelly, partner and national chair of the business law group. “Transactions in the Canadian commercial real estate market reached record highs last year and deal sizes were typically large. Purchasers and sellers need sound counsel.”