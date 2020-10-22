KW Urbain, Keller Williams’ downtown Montreal flagship brokerage, has expanded to Montreal’s South Shore through the acquisition of KW Momentum in Brossard, Que.

The move has been in the works for many months. Both companies had already consolidated many of their services such as training, business practices, productivity coaching and administration.

The acquisition expands KW Urbain’s operations into two prime locations serving more than 100 real estate brokers.

“We have a motto at Keller Williams that we keep the broker at the centre of every transaction and we see this acquisition as doing just that,” says KW Urbain operating partner Melanie Dubois. “There are so many benefits that come from growth, including being able to offer more value and services to our brokers. It’s all about how we can best serve our brokers.”

KW Urbain was the first Keller Williams franchise to open in the province of Quebec, launching in downtown Montreal in 2013, with KW Momentum opening a few years later in 2015 on Montreal’s South Shore. Both locations offer residential sales and leasing, new development, luxury and commercial real estate service.