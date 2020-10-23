The Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors (KWAR) hosted a Realtor Run in support of Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region. The anytime, anywhere walk or run took place the week of Sept. 28 and raised $16,700 in donations. KWAR donated an additional $10,000, bringing the total amount to $25,702 for Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region.

“We had 63 individuals journey 5 km in the region, covering over 315 km,” says Colleen Koehler, president of KWAR. “Next year we look forward to exploring even more of this beautiful community we are fortunate to call home.”

KWAR hosts an annual charity golf tournament for Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region but this year it cancelled the event because of the pandemic. The board’s goal was to introduce a COVID-proof way to give back to the community and also feature the best of the Waterloo Region. Participants were asked to take photos during their run or walk and upload them to social media using #KWRealtorRun. The campaign aims to create a library of images showcasing the many trails, neighbourhoods and sites in the region.