The Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors (KWAR) is not letting COVID-19 stop them from finding new ways to fundraise for the community.

On Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 the association is hosting Realtor Run, a self-paced, week-long, community run. Members, as well as the public, are invited to walk or run the 5K route of their choice, while raising funds and awareness for this year’s chosen charity, Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region. The 5K course can be run competitively, or participants can walk/wheel a little bit each day. Everyone who is registered will have a chance to win prizes offered by the association.

All participants will be provided with a #KWRealtorRun shirt. Participants are encouraged to take photos along their route and share what they love about the neighbourhood they have chosen for their run.

“Real estate is all about location and we would like to feature Kitchener-Waterloo and the surrounding area to help promote what makes our community such a great place to live,” says the association. “We highly encourage you to use social media in advance of the Run to promote your Race Roster webpage and encourage pledges. Tell your audience why you are participating, what you love about the neighbourhood you have chosen for your route and use the hashtag #KWRealtorRun.

“On your chosen race day, be sure to take a photo or two along your route to share with us. Anyone who is unable to participate in the 5K route is welcome to support their peers through donations. Anyone taking part in this event can create their own runner’s page to share and raise money to meet the goal,” it says.

Racers will be asked to share routes, completion times and a photo. To register as a runner or donate, visit the event page.