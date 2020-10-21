Frank Carere, senior counsel at the firm of Madorin Snyder, LLP was presented with honorary membership at the Annual General Membership Meeting of the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors (KWAR) recently. Carere has been KWAR’s solicitor for over 40 years and is the first non-Realtor to receive this designation.

“Honorary membership has only been granted to 16 individuals in KWAR’s 83-year history,” says Colleen Koehler, president of KWAR. “An honorary member is an individual who has, in the opinion of the directors, rendered outstanding service to the real estate industry or to the board. Mr. Carare has provided many years of exceptional service to our association and counselled this association through many challenges over the years.”

“CEOs have come and gone over the years,” says Bill Duce, KWAR CEO. “but through it all Frank has never wavered. But for me the truly amazing part is not simply the 40 years he has worked with us, or the clear commitment and support, but how he legitimately cares about the industry and Realtors in Waterloo Region.”