The Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors (KWAR) raised $31,203 for Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region at the association’s 25th Annual Charity Golf Tournament.

This year’s tournament was a huge success in terms of Realtor engagement and the number of items donated to the auction, says KWAR president Tony Schmidt. “As Realtors we are very proud to support Habitat for Humanity in their mission of building affordable housing and promoting homeownership as a means to break the cycle of poverty. It’s nice to see everyone come together to support a good cause and have some fun.”

He adds: “Without the generous support of the sponsors, participants and volunteers, this would not have been possible.”

Since 1993, KWAR has donated more than $1 million to support local charities on behalf of its members.