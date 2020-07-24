The Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors (KWAR) recently gave The Food Bank of Waterloo Region $9,550 in funding to assist with service continuity. This funding is part of the $480,000 donation made by the Ontario Real Estate Association that is being distributed by the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation (ORCF) to shelters, food banks and shelter-based charities.

Colleen Koehler, president of KWAR, says, “While we are all navigating the same terrible storm, we’re not all in the same boat. Realtors in Kitchener-Waterloo are proud to partner with our local food bank, who is helping those who are coping with food insecurity on top of everything else during this unprecedented pandemic.”

Wendi Campbell, CEO of The Food Bank of Waterloo Region, says the donation will provide nearly 30,000 meals.