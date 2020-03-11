Recently representatives from the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors (KWAR) visited three local charities to deliver cheques totalling $20,586.

Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region, Lutherwood – Safe Haven Youth Services and YW Kitchener-Waterloo were the recipients of KWAR’s 2019 grant through the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation, with each charity receiving a donation of $6,862.

“I am so proud to belong to an association of Realtors with a strong tradition of giving back to the community,” says KWAR president Colleen Koehler. “Through our Every Realtor campaign, KWAR is helping shelter-related charities in the Waterloo region make a real difference supporting people with a variety of housing needs.”

Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region (HabitatWR) provides a model of affordable homeownership that provides lower-income working families the opportunity to purchase their own Habitat home.

Lutherwood’s Safe Haven Youth services provide a safe, supportive and caring place for youth who need emergency shelter and support or planned respite. John Colangeli, CEO of Lutherwood says, “This gift will go straight to work supporting 12- to 18-year-old youth who are at risk of being homeless right now in Waterloo Region.”

YW Kitchener-Waterloo (YWKW) provides emergency shelter for women, children and families experiencing homelessness.

Since 1993, KWAR has more than $1 million to support local charities.