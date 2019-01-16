Realtors and their families spread holiday cheer and donated hundreds of new, unwrapped toys to the Tree of Angels toy drive at the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtor’s annual Children’s Christmas Party.

The event has been held annually for many years. Santa visited over 75 good boys and girls this year, listening to their Christmas wishes and smiling for photos. Along with Santa, the children enjoyed face painting, games, balloon twisting and musical entertainment. Admission to the annual event was a new unwrapped gift.

Realtors also collected toys at participating real estate brokerages and could also bring them directly to KWAR’s headquarters, where they were being gathered for pick up by the Salvation Army’s Tree of Angels volunteers.