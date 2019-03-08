Recently members of the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors (KWAR) presented donations totalling $19,146 to three shelter-based charities serving the community of Waterloo Region.

Hospice of Waterloo Region, Lisaard and Innisfree Hospice and YWCA Kitchener Waterloo were the recipients of the Realtors Care Foundation grant through KWAR’s 2018 Every Realtor Campaign.

“It is an honour to present each of these local charities with a cheque for $6,382 on behalf of our Realtor members,” says Brian Santos, president of KWAR. “As Realtors we feel privileged to live and work in the Waterloo region and we’re proud to support those striving to improve the quality of life for everyone in the community.”

Gies Family Centre – Hospice of Waterloo Region capital campaign chair Merv Redman says the centre is overwhelmed by the support of the community for end-of-life care in Waterloo Region. “This truly is a compassionate community that has taken up the challenge of caring for family, friends and neighbours in their most significant time of need.”

Last year YW Kitchener-Waterloo provided shelter to more than 700 adults and children who were homeless. Recently, “as the temperature plummeted below -20 degrees, we sheltered 119 people, says Elizabeth Clark, CEO. “The continuing support of KWAR makes it possible for us to do our work.”

Lisaard and Innisfree Hospice provide an alternative for the growing number of palliative patients in our community who do not wish to spend their final days in hospital but require more support than can be provided at home.

“We are extremely grateful to the RCF and KWAR for the generous grant to help fund our Legacy Garden at Innisfree House. This garden will offer residents an opportunity to find peace and relaxation in a garden setting and will offer families a place to remember their loved ones after their passing.” says Sheila Ainsworth, board chair of Lisaard and Innisfree Hospice.