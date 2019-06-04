Bill Duce, CEO of the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors (KWAR), was awarded the CREA 2019 Association Executives Network (AEN) Award of Excellence at the association’s Annual General Meeting in Ottawa.

“Our board is thrilled to see Bill’s contributions to the greater Realtor association community recognized at the national level,” says Brian Santos, president of KWAR. “Several years ago, KWAR’s board of directors set about a very deliberate two-pronged strategy. The first was to become a high-performing corporate board, which he has certainly supported. And secondly, to be leaders in technology – a vision Bill has worked tirelessly to help us deliver by regionalizing our MLS services with 22 other real estate boards and more than 13,000 Realtors.”

Established by CREA in 1989, the AEN Award of Excellence recognizes outstanding dedication and exemplary service.