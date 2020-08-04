Kit Matkaluk and Hugh Cooper have joined Century 21 InTown Realty in Vancouver. Kit and Coop, as they’re known, will be based out of their offices in North Vancouver, where they’ve been partners for the past five years.

“We’ve known owner Michael LaPrairie for years and know that Century 21 has a great reputation,” says Cooper. “That helped us make the decision that this is the right place for us right now.”

Matkaluk and Cooper plan to further establish themselves on the North Shore and build their business for potential growth down the road, the company says.

“They’re situated in central Lonsdale Quay and provide excellent service to their existing clients,” says LaPrairie.