Vancouver Island real estate professionals Kirsten Marten and Mark Rice, formerly associated with local Re/Max brokerages, recently acquired Coldwell Banker Slegg Realty. The brokerage, based in Victoria and Nanaimo, has been renamed Coldwell Banker Oceanside Real Estate.

Marten and Rice were raised on Vancouver Island and have strong roots in the community.

“We plan to take the company to the next level,” says Rice. “Working with the existing management team and sales force and maximizing the depth of resources offered by the Coldwell Banker global brand, we’ll continue to raise the bar.”

Marten says, “We’ll be building on the established operation as we seek like-minded sales professionals who share our commitment to professionalism and outstanding service.”