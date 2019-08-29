RE: iPro Realty acquires three locations from Toronto-based Kingsway Real Estate

iPro did not purchase Kingsway Real Estate Brokerage at all. Not even one share of the corporation. Kingsway brokerage is fully operating.

In December 2018, I transferred over 600 Realtors to iPro Realty and restructured my business. The idea of large offices and huge overhead is not profitable with the model of the business that I was operating. Therefore, Kingsway Real Estate Brokerage is now operating with less overhead and much more profit. In the near future, I plan to expand the brokerage even bigger than what it was before.

Kingsway Real Estate Brokerage is one of the leading real estate brokerages, offering amazing hands-on training with 100 per cent commission (-$399 transaction fees) and is currently operating throughout the GTA with multiple branch offices.

Akbar Zareh

Broker of record/owner

Kingsway Real Estate Brokerage

Toronto