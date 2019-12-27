Realtors in Kingston, Ont. and their friends laced up their bowling shoes recently for the Kingston and Area Real Estate Association’s 16th Annual Bowl-a-thon, raising $13,219 for the Kingston Youth Shelter.

It was a fun-filled evening organized by the KAREA Public Relations Committee: Theresa Mitchell, Mary Ambrose, Kyle Copas, Mark Fisher, Mariah Hamilton, Shirley Lieberman, Bob Metcalfe, Tanya Myatt, Sherri Paterson, Dave Pinnell Jr, Gail Power, Cindy Vallier and Karol Willis.

The event also benefited from the support of many local sponsors.