The Kingston and Area Real Estate Association (KAREA) recently supported the Gananoque Food Bank and the Salvation Army Napanee Food Bank by providing each with $2,460 to assist with service continuity. This funding is part of a $480,000 donation made by the Ontario Real Estate Association that is being distributed by the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation to shelters, food banks and shelter-based charities.

Dave Pinnell Jr., president of the Kingston and Area Real Estate Association, says, “We have been proud to partner with local area food banks and have witnessed first-hand the tremendous work they do to support those in need. We hope that this donation will help them get through this incredibly difficult time.”

In May, KAREA members partnered with Tommy Hunter, owner of Tommy’s Restaurant and the newly opened Smoke ‘N’ Barrel restaurant and set a goal to provide 1,000 meals in 10 days.

Funds raised by members went towards the cost of meals and staff at the Smoke ‘N’ Barrel prepared the meals. Volunteer members then delivered the meals to those in need in Kingston and Napanee.

In total, the initiative delivered 1,120 meals.