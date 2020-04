Paul Belhumeur and Ken Cowie of Re/Max 2000 Realty in Surrey, B.C. dropped the puck at the Vancouver Giants’ WHL Suits Up for Organ Donation game recently.

In 2004, Cowie gave a life-saving kidney to Belhumeur. The game night was a huge success, with more than $1,000 in donations received from Logan Boulet wristbands that were available at the game.