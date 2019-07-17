Sotheby’s International Realty Canada has named Kevin O’Toole as managing broker for the company’s Metro Vancouver operations. “Sotheby’s International Realty Canada is looking to expand its footprint and market share in the Greater Vancouver market, and Kevin is a great leader who can make this happen,” says company president and CEO Don Kottick.

O’Toole has more than 15 years of real estate experience in Metro Vancouver. During his career he garnered numerous sales awards and has been named one of the top five per cent of Realtors in North America and the Top 10 per cent of Best Selling Agents in Vancouver. He has 20 years of experience in international sales and has provided real estate marketing for one of the world’s leading property consultancies, Savills of Britain.

“Kevin O’Toole’s extensive industry experience, as well as his unique business expertise in local and international markets, offers unique competitive advantages to our company,” says Kottick.