Kenneth Clark has been named 2019 president of WinnipegRealtors.

“I am honoured and privileged to lead one of the most respected and long-standing Realtor associations in the country,” says Clark. “I am committed to ensuring we lead with integrity and move WinnipegRealtors forward with innovative ways to assist and enable our members in their profession and in organized real estate. Ultimately, the ability to be productive and effective in serving clients is top of mind. We already have a number of exciting new offerings to introduce in 2019.”

Following a successful career in senior management positions, Clark commenced his real estate career as a licensed salesperson in 1986. He became a broker 14 years later and is now the president and broker/owner of ACT Realty.

“I bring a high degree of energy and enthusiasm to engage our membership and stakeholders in creating shared value. I am committed to strengthening our products and services so that our members can deliver exceptional value to their clients,” says Clark. “I have served on many associations, industry committees and task forces. This has well prepared me to achieve results for the betterment of our members and the clients they serve.”

Clark specializes in developing, marketing and selling condominiums. He is currently serving on a Manitoba Real Estate Association task force that is reviewing the Condominium Act, which came into effect on Feb. 1, 2015.

Clark is complemented by 11 other volunteer directors: Catherine Schellenberg, Re/Max Professionals, president elect; Kourosh Doustshenas, Expert Real Estate Services, treasurer; Chris Dudeck, Coldwell Banker Preferred Real Estate, past president;

Kyra Winfield, Avison Young, Commercial Division chair; and directors at large Akash Bedi of Re/Max Executive Realty, Jennifer Berthelette of Ethos Realty, Boris Mednikov of Vanguard Real Estate, Donnette Odidison of Re/Max Professionals, Sherie Turek of Gateway Real Estate, Dan Wachniak of Wachniak’s Quality Realty and Val Werhun of Royal LePage Top Producers Real Estate.