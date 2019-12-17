Ken Williamson and Carl Pedersen have joined Avison Young as principals. They will bring their expertise in energy markets to the firm’s Edmonton office.

“Ken and Carl are a highly effective team who have honed their partnership for the past seven years, building an extensive body of work throughout Alberta’s energy markets,” says Cory Wosnack, Avison Young principal and managing director of the firm’s Edmonton region.

Williamson and Pedersen bring a combined 37 years of commercial real estate experience. Williamson was a senior vice president and Pedersen was an associate vice president with Colliers International in Edmonton. Prior to entering commercial real estate, Williamson was a CF-18 pilot, decorated for his service with NATO and in the Gulf War. Pedersen, with a background in finance, has completed more than 300 transactions in the commercial real estate industry.

Also joining Avison Young in Edmonton from Colliers International are Marjorie Elliott and Jason Williamson, both as associates. They will continue to work as part of the Williamson and Pedersen team.