The Real Estate Institute of Canada (REIC) recently installed a new president and Board of Directors at the institute’s Annual Conference and AGM.

The president is Ken Loeppky, vice president and COO, Innovation Place, Regina. The REIC vice president is Johnmark Roberts, broker of record, B&B Associates Realty, Toronto. Walter Lui, broker/manager, Century 21 Leading Edge Realty in Toronto was named secretary/treasurer. The past president is Winson Chan, vice president, sales development, Tridel in Toronto.

The 2019-2020 directors are: Natalka Falcomer, EVP, corporate development, Chestnut Park Real Estate, Toronto; Diane Glover, senior property manager, Globe Property Management, Winnipeg; Maria Jeck, principal, Citadel Building Consultants, Coquitlam, B.C.; Steve Kincade, CEO, Kincade Property Management, Saint John, N.B.; Yolanta Murphy, specialist, First Nations Housing (Alberta), CMHC, Edmonton; and Theresa Salsman, general manager, Commercial & Residential Division, Real Estate 360 Property Advisory, Dartmouth, N.S.

REIC is a not-for-profit membership organization dedicated to advancing education and professionalism in the real estate industry.