Eric Thorsteinson, a sales rep with Century 21 Assurance Realty in Kelowna, B.C. partnered with K96.3 Classic Rock recently to host an outdoor drive-in movie to support the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

With many of the summer activities banned during the pandemic, watching an outdoor drive-in movie was one of the few that was safe and manageable.

The public’s safety was still the No. 1 concern and many safety precautions were put into place. Patrons had to be in a vehicle, there were no food or concessions, tickets were pre-sold and space was limited to 50 vehicles with a maximum of six people per car.

The first showing was on Friday and Saturday night in early June – put on by Outside Cinema at Trinity Church – showing the family-friendly movie Onwards. Attendees were asked to bring non-perishable food items to be donated to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

The outdoor drive-in movie event will continue all summer with the goal of feeding more than 1,000 Okanagan families through the Central Okanagan Food Bank.