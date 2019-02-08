For the last 10 years, Keller Williams Golden Triangle Realty in Kitchener, Ont. has been helping local families in need have a better Christmas.

“This local outreach began in 2008 as a local businessman wanted to bless local families that needed some help, and hope, during the holiday season,” says Roy Cleeves, broker and leader of the Call Cleeves Team. He says the charity organization Possibilities International made the event its local Christmas outreach this year. Partnering together, the plan was to give at least 100 families age appropriate gifts, a holiday dinner with all the fixings and a large stocking full of other gifts says Cleeves.

“An independent organization that has a pulse on the hurting, helpless and hopeless in Kitchener-Waterloo provides the names and addresses. Apart from the delivery, their names and locations stay anonymous and so do the names of those who are responsible for helping,” says Cleeves.