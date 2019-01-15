Keller Williams Energy Real Estate, with several offices in Durham Region in Ontario, hosted its 11th Annual Turkey Drive campaign before Christmas. The brokerage’s slogan is “Give Where You Live.”

The Turkey Drive began 11 years ago, providing 50 families with complete turkey dinners. The goal for the 2018 Drive was to provide 2,000 families with turkey dinners. Each family received a turkey dinner with all the trimmings, including turkey, potatoes, vegetables, gravy, stuffing, cranberries, applesauce, a pan to cook the meal and a recipe.