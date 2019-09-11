Every year, broker Keeley Ward of Century 21 Infinity Realty in Durham Region, Ont., along with her husband Robin Murray of Homespect Home and Property Inspections, participates in the annual motorcycle ride to raise funds for SickKids Hospital in Toronto.

This year more than 500 motorcycles participated in the event, raising $101,750 so far. Contributions can still be made online until the end of September.

This year’s ride left from Policaro Harley Davidson in Oakville and featured riders from all over the province. Ward says she and Murray definitely plan to take part again next year.