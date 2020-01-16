Kathy Della-Nebbia, sales representative with Royal LePage State Realty, has been inducted as president of the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) for 2020.

Della-Nebbia first became a member of the association in 1986, but left real estate for about 12 years, started a family and returned in 2004 when her youngest was in Grade 1. She was elected to the RAHB board in 2016 and again in 2018.

“It’s an honour to be serving the over 3,200 RAHB Realtors within our very diverse and growing communities,” she says. “In 2020, RAHB will continue to develop great leaders, raise professionalism and provide quality services to our Realtors, which ultimately enhances the buying and selling experience for our clients.”

A major focus for Della-Nebbia will be to promote Realtors in the Hamilton, Burlington, Haldimand and Niagara West regions as RAHB begins to celebrate its 100-year anniversary, officially taking place in 2021.

Joining her on RAHB’s 2020 Board of Directors are Donna Bacher, president-elect; Bob Van de Vrande, immediate past president; and Hank Balfoort, Jacqueline Norton, Stephanie Pinet, Andrew Robertson, Julie Sergi, Brian Shaw, Nicolas von Bredow and Conrad Zurini.