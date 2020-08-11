Kathleen Black was recently honoured with the “Iconic Women Creating a Better World for All Award” by Women Economic Forum. It describes itself as “an international platform enabling women and leaders from all walks of life worldwide to expand business opportunities and enhance personal influence through networking across borders while being inspired by some of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs, authors, thought leaders and celebrities.” It is a non-profit with connections to 100,000 members in 150 countries, it says.

Black, of Kathleen Black Coaching & Consulting in Oshawa, Ont., was recently invited to be a part of the virtual Women Economic Forum – Bangalore 2020 Global Summit. The event brought together speakers from around the world with a diversity in strengths, experiences and perspectives.

The award is for “upcoming leaders who with their entrepreneurial spirit and creative actions and attitudes are bringing in the much-needed soft power to bring cultures and countries closer in friendship and exchange. It is for those who are making a difference and participating in co-creation,” the company says. The conference organizers select the awards based on “experience, results, influence and commitment to change the world for the better of all internationally.”

Black says receiving the recognition caught her completely off-guard.