Kate Broddick of The Kate Broddick Team at Sutton Team Realty in Brantford, Ont. was the first-ever recipient of the Professional Excellence Award from Brantford Real Estate Association.

In a feature story in REM last year, Broddick spoke of the importance of her real estate team: “A lot of Realtors are lone wolves who do everything themselves. There are not enough hours in the day for that. The admins help us to be able to focus on clients. I think the biggest reason for our success is that we have a set system for agents and admins. Everyone has specific roles – the background stuff for admins, the forefront for agents. Our follow-up is bang-on and quick, so clients feel they are a priority. It’s good customer service. It sounds so simple but it’s paramount. Clients want to feel they matter.”