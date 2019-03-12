Grey Highlands-based real estate broker Karen Cox has assumed the role of president of the Ontario Real Estate Association.

“For the first time in history, home ownership is on the decline. Now more than ever, we need to keep the dream of home ownership alive for future generations,” says Cox. “I’m proud of the work we did in 2018 and am looking forward to continuing to advocate for homeowners and Realtors across the province and building upon OREA’s successes throughout 2019.”

Active in real estate for 25 years, Cox is broker of record with Sea and Ski Realty in Grey Highlands. She is a member of the Realtors Association of Grey Bruce Owen Sound, where she served as president in 2010 and 2015. Since 2007, she has served as chair and member of various committees at both the local and provincial levels, including as chair of OREA’s Finance/Audit committee.