The Kamloops and District Real Estate Association (KADREA) recently honoured Realtor members and industry partners for their contribution to Kamloops and area.

“Though there is one winner in each category, a peer nominated process allows our members to be recognized by their colleagues, demonstrating the truly collaborative nature of the industry,” says KADREA president Doren Quinton. “It is heartening to see how much Realtors want to make Kamloops a better place.”

The winners are:

Outstanding Affiliate:

Doug Barclay, Barclay Home Inspections. As an affiliate member, Barclay was nominated for outstanding customer service.

Rookie Realtor of the Year:

Trent Thompson, Brendan Shaw Real Estate. He was nominated for exemplary community service.

Brokerage Award:

Royal LePage Westwin and Kamloops Realty. The nominees for this award make community contribution and quality of life a priority in all aspects of their practice for those in the areas they serve.

Non-Member Citizenship Award:

Finlay Sinclair. These nominees are not members of KADREA but have had a significant positive impact on the real estate industry in the KADREA jurisdiction. “Finlay Sinclair has been at the forefront of The Reach development since the beginning. He is a visionary and the impact he made will benefit our community for decades to come,” says the board.

Distinguished Service Award:

Bob Gieselman, Coldwell Banker Kamloops Realty. This long standing KADREA member “has dedicated his life to the real estate industry. Bob played an integral part in the real estate education field, putting his heart into the betterment of the entire industry,” says the board.

Realtor of the Year:

Scott Andruschak, River City Realty. “Scott is very deserving of this award, not only because of his work as a Realtor but also his work in the community. For eight years Scott has volunteered at Kidsport Kamloops and led the organization to become one of the most successful chapters in British Columbia.”