Two B.C. real estate boards have agreed to share an executive officer. Trevor Koot has been named EO for both the Kamloops and District Real Estate Association (KADREA) and the Kootenay Real Estate Board (KREB).

The boards say Koot has a strong and extensive background in management, governance and real estate.

“In an ever-changing landscape, constantly influenced by new regulations, advancements in technology and social expectations, it is incumbent on those representing the real estate profession, and Realtors, to do so with a strong voice and steadfast presence,” say the boards in a news release.

“The distinction between this endeavour, compared to previous attempted partnerships in organized real estate, is that each organization retains its autonomy and respective vision,” say the boards. “By having a board of directors representing each group and member services continuing in each jurisdiction, both organizations retain their individuality, while building on a mutually beneficial relationship.”