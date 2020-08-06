Justina LeeStolz from Century 21 Assurance Realty has been recognized in the Kelowna, B.C. Chamber of Commerce Top 40 Under 40 Honouree list for 2020. The award honours the young, local difference-makers, leaders and entrepreneurs who are making an impact in the Central Okanagan.

“It’s been fun being part of this process and finding ways to continue to support the community in these strange times. I am honoured to be honoured!” says LeeStolz.

She joined Century 21 Canada in 2014, with the goal of helping her neighbours with their real estate needs, supporting local small businesses and creating strong community connections, the company says. One of the ways she helps her community is through Tour The Town, a passport program that offers exclusive incentives to 30+ local business. She also contributes through her work with the Festival Kelowna, the Kelowna Salsa, Bachata, Kizomba Society, The Kelowna AM Toastmasters Club and the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board Committee.

She continues to give back through her roles with the Okanagan Young Professionals Connector program, the Junior Chamber International Kelowna Chapter and the 100 Awesome People Project.

LeeStolz also won the National Effective Speaking Contest with JCI Canada and is a finalist for the Kelowna Women in Business Change-Maker Award for outstanding impact and influence within the community.