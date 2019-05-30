June 8 has been proclaimed as the Day of the Realtor by the province of Nova Scotia in recognition of the contribution Realtors make to the economy. It’s estimated that home sales through the Nova Scotia Association of Realtors (NSAR) MLS system contributed more than $513 million to the provincial economy in 2018, says the association.

NSAR president Matt Honsberger says, “Realtors have a major impact on our provincial economy. We work hard to keep Nova Scotians here and attract new residents to our beautiful end of the country and appreciate the recognition from our provincial government.”

The proclamation states that Realtors are committed to improving the desirability of Nova Scotia as a place for people to live, work and grow; and that real estate transactions through the NSAR MLS system contribute millions of dollars to the economy of the province through spin-off benefits each year.

“I hope everyone will join us in celebrating the impact Realtors have on our communities,” says Honsberger. “Get all the details on social media using the hashtag #iHeartREALTORS.”