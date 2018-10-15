Julio Florez, an associate broker at Royal LePage True North Realty in Fort McMurray, Alta., was named national winner of the A.E. LePage Realtor of the Year award at the company’s recent National Sales Conference.

“Julio is an exemplary brand ambassador for Royal LePage and well deserving of the national A.E. LePage Award,” says CEO and president Phil Soper. “We are grateful for his contributions and proud to recognize this entire group of highly esteemed regional winners.”

The award is bestowed annually to a select group of Royal LePage agents from across Canada. It is based on a variety of criteria including productivity, representation of the company’s motto, “Helping you is what we do” and brand engagement. Earlier this year, five regional winners were recognized.

The regional winners were Susan Forrest, Royal LePage Parksville-Qualicum Beach Realty, B.C.; David Halls, Royal LePage Royal City Realty, Guelph, Ont.; Libby Broady, Royal LePage Elite Realty, Beaconsfield, Que.; and Paula Langille, Royal LePage Atlantic, Halifax.

“Julio is a dedicated fundraiser for the Royal LePage Foundation supporting women’s shelters,” says a release from his brokerage. “He has participated in a number of fundraising treks around the world, in addition to tireless work with Fort McMurray charities, sport teams, new immigrants and youth.

“Julio’s accomplishments are many, including being a consistent member of the Chairman’s Club – the top one per cent in sales across Canada. His commitment to the industry is evident through his participation on local and provincial real estate boards.”