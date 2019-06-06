Julie Robert has been appointed broker of record for Royal LePage North Heritage Realty in Sudbury, Ont. Broker/owner Bruno Gobeil says Robert will use her extensive front and back office experience to run one of Sudbury’s first “non-competing” real estate management teams. With 58 Realtors, Royal LePage North Heritage Realty is one of the largest brokerages in Sudbury.

Robert graduated from The University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio in 2005, where she played Division 1 hockey. She started working at North Heritage Realty in 2010.

“I’ve worked every position, from receptionist, deal secretary, controller and finally culminating to my current position as broker of record,” she says. She has been licensed since 2014 and received her broker’s license in 2018. Robert has also been the president of the Sudbury Women’s Recreational Hockey League since 2011.