Julie Jenkins, broker/owner of Exit Realty Twin Bridges in Sarnia, Ont. was named 2019 Broker of the Year for Canada at the Exit Realty Corp. International Annual Convention held recently in Nashville, Tenn. The brokerage also has an office in Petrolia.

“Incredible work ethic, relentlessness of purpose, resiliency and flexibility of thinking all come to mind when Julie’s name is mentioned,” says Joyce Paron, president of Exit Realty’s Canadian Division. “She is constantly reinventing herself while attracting real estate professionals to join her team who are like minded in their pursuit of meaningful success.”

Jenkins is one of the founding members for Sarnia Modern Women, which includes networking events and workshops to empower, educate and bring together the businesswomen of Sarnia-Lambton. She has racked up four nominations and two wins at the Sarnia Lambton Chamber of Commerce’s annual Outstanding Business Achievement Awards, as well as a nomination for an Ontario Premier’s Award.