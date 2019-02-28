By Joseph Richer

As the days get longer and winter (slowly) transforms into spring, there’s an excitement in the air at the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO), and it isn’t entirely weather-related: we’re approaching the official launch of our new Real Estate Salesperson Program later this year.

We’re excited because the program places a strong emphasis on understanding the transaction, how the law applies, trading in the best interests of sellers and buyers and key tenets of consumer protection. It will help maintain strong public confidence in the profession and help ensure that consumers are well-served by our new registrants.

RECO’s vision for the Real Estate Salesperson Program is clear; it will enable new salespeople to meet the demands of tomorrow by having the knowledge and skills they need to be practice ready on day one.

Most of the industry leaders I’ve met have been extremely supportive – and excited – by our efforts to strengthen professional standards through education, but they wanted to know more about the new program, which is understandable.

I encourage readers to check out a couple of highly informative videos about the new program on RECO’s YouTube page , but let me provide some details in these pages.

The learning path mirrors the flow of a real estate transaction.

Learners will find the new program’s learning path to be clear and compelling, as it will weave key legal elements into the curriculum and provide a useful mix of theory and practical knowledge. It’s designed to mirror the flow of an actual real estate transaction, so learners can gain a strong understanding and appreciation for a real trade in real estate using hands-on learning.

It will cover real estate essentials, such as the role of the salesperson in relation to their REBBA and Code of Ethics obligations, as well as buying, selling and leasing residential and commercial properties, and even offer some advice about obtaining and maintaining registration and insurance and strategies for selecting a brokerage for employment.

All a learner needs is a computer and internet access to get started.

Aspiring salespeople may sign up for the program online through the Humber College website once registration opens. After they are accepted, individual learners can progress through the courses at their own pace as long as the full program is completed within two years. The foundational course materials will be delivered through e-learning, so learners may engage with the course content nearly anywhere and at any time. Humber is partnering with other colleges across the province, so learners will also have the option of attending in-person or virtual classroom sessions to further discuss complex topics.

Learners will have their knowledge tested through in-person exams that will be held in various college exam centres across the province with day, evening and weekend options. The pre-registration segment of the program will also include two mandatory in-person simulation sessions, each a week long, that will allow learners to apply their knowledge in real-life scenarios and receive coaching from experienced real estate professionals.

All RECO registrants will benefit from the knowledge management system (KMS).

The new program includes one innovation that will benefit consumers and registrants alike. Many registrants have asked us to create an online databank of checklists, guides and other helpful tools that would make it easier for them to follow the rules and serve their buyers and sellers. I’m pleased to tell you we’re turning that great idea into a reality. The KMS will be launched as part of the new program offering for learners. Once the courses are up and running, we will open it up to registered salespeople and brokers as well.

We’ll have a lot more to share about the Real Estate Salesperson Program as we get closer to its launch date, so I encourage you to follow us on Facebook and Twitter, and keep an eye on the RECO website, where you’ll find continually updated information.