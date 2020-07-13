The Real Estate Institute of Canada (REIC) announced its 2020/2021 Board of Directors following this year’s Annual General Meeting.

Johnmark Roberts, broker of record at B&B Associates Realty in Toronto is the institute’s new president.

“As a long-standing member of REIC, I am pleased to be able to help serve the institute in my new role as president, and I am looking forward to working to advance REIC and the needs of our members,” says Roberts. “The REIC board recognizes that in the upcoming year ahead, there are tremendous opportunities to expand the support and leadership we provide REIC members and the broader real estate industry. We look forward to helping advance REIC into the next evolution of the organization.”

The other members of the new board are Ken Loeppky, past president; Theresa Salsman, vice president; Walter Lui, secretary/treasurer; directors Maria Jeck, Natalka Falcomer, Yolanta Scott, John Bowen, Edwin Kwok Yu Yan, Maria Da Ponte; and ex officio member Stephen Ashworth, CEO of REIC.

REIC is a national provider of advanced education to professionals in the real estate industry. The institute celebrated its 65th anniversary at this year’s AGM. More than 85 attendees participated in the first-ever virtual meeting for the institute.