Earlier this summer, I met with Miguel Lameiro, Humber College associate dean of program delivery, education and training solutions.

Miguel provided me with a first-hand look at the newly designed Real Estate Council of Ontario’s (RECO) licensing education program offered through Humber College for those looking to enter the real estate industry. I have to say, I am confident that the new standards being implemented by RECO will raise the bar and take the education of those trading in real estate to new heights.

This program, and RECO’s White Paper, which outlined their Registration Education Vision, provide a clear path forward. After my visit, I can say with confidence that it appears they are well on their way to achieving the vision set out in the White Paper and they are doing what they said they would.

The program will go a long way in preparing new registrants by equipping them with a greater understanding of what’s required in the profession to serve businesses and the home buying and selling public. What’s more, the path set by RECO is focused on a secure and consistent quality system and training program that balances their mandate of compliance and consumer protection with the delivery of sound quality training.

If new entrants looking to trade in real estate are subjected to more rigorous and practical training from day one, they will be better prepared to conduct their day-to-day business when they graduate.

This means Realtors educated through the new system can hit the ground running faster, with greater knowledge and some practical experience. It will be easier for them to interact with other professionals and will raise the bar across the real estate profession.

The program also pushes the dial forward on RECO’s mandate to promote consumer protection in our industry: real estate professionals who are better trained and better prepared to serve their clients. I’m certain Realtors will be able to use their enhanced skills, knowledge and expertise to guide consumers through each step of the real estate transaction.

In short, the new program is good for the profession as well as for home buyers, sellers, renters and businesses, and I wish Miguel and RECO the best of luck as they move forward.