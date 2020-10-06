Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec has appointed Johanne Turenne as managing broker. Turenne joins Daniel Dagenais, regional director, Quebec, to lead the organization as the brand sees continued expansion in the Quebec market, Sotheby’s says.

The company says it has experienced a surge in sales transactions since the province resumed real estate brokerage services following a temporary pause in early spring due to COVID-19.

“Over the past year, we made deliberate and strategic decisions to reshape our management team and to position our brand for rapid growth in Quebec,” says Don Kottick, president and CEO, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. “In spite of COVID-19, our sales performance in Quebec has exceeded our projections. Adding Turenne to our management team strengthens our ability to deliver service and support to an expanding base of brokers and clients. It marks the next stage of our exciting growth plans for the province.”

Turenne has over 15 years of experience in residential and commercial real estate, in addition to experience in sales, business development, marketing and human resources across multiple industries. She worked with Sotheby’s during the past few years as a broker and before that she owned and operated a Via Capitale brokerage in Montreal.

Prior to her real estate career, Turenne served as business development, sales and marketing director for EPOC Montreal; director, Eastern Canada for Canadian Bank Note Company; regional sales director for Dun and Bradstreet Canada; and a commercial real estate broker at CB Commercial.

“Within the real estate industry, Johanne not only has a reputation for being a strong negotiator and having extensive real estate knowledge, but for having an energetic leadership style, a positive attitude and integrity,” says Dagenais. “She has been a true ambassador of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand in Quebec since 2016 and I am now delighted to welcome her to our management team.”