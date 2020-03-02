Sales rep Joe Postnikoff recently joined Re/Max Centre City Realty in Prince George, B.C.

Postnikoff previously worked with WestJet Airlines for 10 years and decided to make a strategic career move to real estate.

“The transition from managing two airports at the same time and having dozens of employees to being a Realtor and being able to focus directly on the needs of my clients has been such a welcome change and has really allowed me to make great connections with fellow Realtors and clients alike,” says a story on the Prince George website.

He previously worked with the Brink Group of Companies and Brink Boardwalk Properties.