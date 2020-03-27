Joanne Hamblin recently joined the Paul and Christian Associates team at Sotheby’s International Realty’s Toronto office.

Hamblin has been selling luxury real estate for 16 years with a large independent Toronto brokerage. She previously worked in management roles in the luxury goods/fashion sector, with brands such as Chanel and Cartier.

The team is lead by Christian Vermast, sales rep and senior VP, sales and Paul Maranger, broker and senior VP, sales.

“Joanne’s knowledge is an invaluable asset to our team,” says Maranger. “The sale of luxury fashion goods and luxury real estate requires the same skill set: an ease and comfort in communicating with clients.”

Hamblin says, “The art of working with clients at the high end of the market demands a greater level of patience and discretion. It can take many years to develop that relationship before the client is ready to trade in real estate.”